    France's new government announced

    Other countries
    06 October, 2025
    • 08:07
    France's new government announced

    French president's chief of staff, Emmanuel Moulin, has announced Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu's new government that was formed a month after the resignation of the previous prime minister, Report informs via TASS.

    Thus, former finance minister (2017-2024) Bruno Le Maire will serve at the defense minister.

    Roland Lescure will replace Eric Lombard as finance minister.

    Other key positions in the new government remain largely unchanged, with Bruno Retailleau continuing as interior minister, Jean-Noel Barrot remaining as foreign minister, Gerald Darmanin staying on a justice minister.

    Rachida Dati, Catherine Vautrin, and Annie Genevard will retain their positions as culture health, and agriculture ministers, respectively.

    Fransada yeni hökumətə daxil olan bəzi nazirlərin adları bəlli olub
    Во Франции определилась часть нового состава правительства

