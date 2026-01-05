Chebotar: Belarus achieved historic GDP high of over $90B in 2025

Belarus has achieved a historic GDP peak of more than $90 billion in 2025, Report informs via BelTA.

Exports are expected to reach a 10-year high of over $50 billion, with services exports hitting a record $11.2 billion for the first time.

Meanwhile, household real incomes have grown by 23.4%.

Economy Minister Yuri Chebotar outlined the preliminary results for 2025 and the broader five-year plan in an interview with the Economy of Belarus Magazine.

GDP has risen to a historic high of over $90 billion.

Exports of goods and services are estimated to have grown by 35% over the five-year span, with 2025 expected to see exports surpassing $50 billion, the highest in ten years.

An investment cycle has been firmly set in motion: for the third consecutive year, fixed-asset investment has grown several times faster than GDP. This momentum is boosting competitiveness, spurring new product development, and laying a stronger foundation for future growth.

"The economy's stable performance has supported a solid increase in real disposable income, which is 23.4% compared to the planned 20.2%. Strict inflation control has also contributed to this outcome," added Yuri Chebotar.

The country's economic potential continues to strengthen. Industrial output and labor productivity relative to GDP are likewise growing at an accelerated pace, estimated at 15.2% and 13.7%, respectively, over the five years.