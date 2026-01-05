Erdogan: Türkiye ready to once again turn Istanbul into center for Ukraine-Russia talks

The Russia-Ukraine war is increasingly becoming a difficult situation for Türkiye, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in an interview with Bloomberg.

Report informs via Haber Global that Erdogan also addressed the restrictions on Russian ships passing through the straits into the Black Sea.

The president also spoke about the possibility of a peace process in the war, saying: "Türkiye is ready to once again turn Istanbul into a center where peace between Ukraine and Russia can be discussed. We are the only actor that can speak directly with both Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy, while also taking initiatives along the Washington-Brussels line within NATO and the UN, building strong and balanced diplomatic relations."