    Erdogan: Türkiye ready to once again turn Istanbul into center for Ukraine-Russia talks

    • 05 January, 2026
    • 14:12
    The Russia-Ukraine war is increasingly becoming a difficult situation for Türkiye, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in an interview with Bloomberg.

    Report informs via Haber Global that Erdogan also addressed the restrictions on Russian ships passing through the straits into the Black Sea.

    The president also spoke about the possibility of a peace process in the war, saying: "Türkiye is ready to once again turn Istanbul into a center where peace between Ukraine and Russia can be discussed. We are the only actor that can speak directly with both Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy, while also taking initiatives along the Washington-Brussels line within NATO and the UN, building strong and balanced diplomatic relations."

    Recep Tayyip Erdogan Russia-Ukraine war negotiations peace Istanbul
    Ərdoğan: İstanbulu yenidən Ukrayna ilə Rusiyanın anlaşacağı mərkəzə çevirməyə hazırıq
    Эрдоган: Турция продолжает оставаться потенциальной площадкой для переговоров РФ и Украины

