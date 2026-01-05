Poll: 10% of Ukrainians support holding elections in Ukraine before ceasefire

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Region
    • 05 January, 2026
    The majority of Ukrainians surveyed-59%-believe that elections in Ukraine are possible only after a final peace agreement and a complete end to the war, Report informs.

    Only 10% of Ukrainians insist on holding elections before the end of hostilities, accoridng to the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS), which conducted a survey from November 26 to December 29, 2025.

    "Among those who trust Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the overwhelming majority favor holding elections only after a final peace agreement (and only 3-4% believe elections should be held immediately, even before the end of hostilities). Among those who distrust the president, however, views are mixed. Those who "rather" distrust the president also largely (61%) postpone the issue of elections until after a final peace agreement, and only 10% want elections before the end of hostilities (and another 22% believe it would be appropriate to hold them after a ceasefire with security guarantees)," the statement reads.

    According to the survey, among those who "not at all" trust Zelenskyy, demand for elections in the near future is quite significant. Among them, 28% insist on elections in the near future, even before the end of the war, and 34% want them after a ceasefire with security guarantees (34% say elections should be held after a final peace agreement).

    Ukraine elections Volodymyr Zelenskyy
    Sorğu: Ukraynalıların 10 %-i ölkədə seçkilərin atəşkəs əldə olunana qədər keçirilməsini dəstəkləyir
    Опрос: 10% украинцев поддерживают проведение выборов в Украине до прекращения огня

