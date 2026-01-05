Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Leyla Aliyeva visits Oman National Museum and Mutrah Souq

    Foreign policy
    • 05 January, 2026
    • 14:40
    Leyla Aliyeva visits Oman National Museum and Mutrah Souq

    Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, has visited the Oman National Museum and the Mutrah Souq in Muscat.

    According to Report, Leyla Aliyeva first toured the Oman National Museum, where she explored its exhibits and received detailed information about the history and significance of the displayed artifacts.

    After the visit to the museum, Leyla Aliyeva was presented with a commemorative gift and a photo was taken to mark the occasion.

    She then visited the Mutrah Souq, where she reviewed the range of goods on offer and held warm and friendly conversations with local vendors.

    Leyla Aliyeva Oman National Museum Mutrah Souq
    Photo
    Leyla Əliyeva Oman Milli Muzeyində və Mutrah bazarında olub
    Photo
    Лейла Алиева посетила Национальный музей Омана и рынок Матрах

    Latest News

    15:22

    Azerbaijan's mandatory state personal insurance costs to reach over 62M manats

    Finance
    15:14

    Azerbaijan to apply 3.3B manats in tax exemptions for business in 2025

    Finance
    15:07

    Payroll expenses in Azerbaijan to increase by over 5%

    Finance
    15:04

    Azerbaijan expects 12% decline in budget revenues from fines

    Finance
    14:44

    Instagram loses 22% of its market share in Azerbaijan in one month

    ICT
    14:40
    Photo

    Leyla Aliyeva visits Oman National Museum and Mutrah Souq

    Foreign policy
    14:24

    Azerbaijan weather forecast for January 6

    Ecology
    14:18
    Photo

    Leyla Aliyeva meets with Omani officials

    Foreign policy
    14:12

    Erdogan: Türkiye ready to once again turn Istanbul into center for Ukraine-Russia talks

    Region
    All News Feed