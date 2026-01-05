Leyla Aliyeva visits Oman National Museum and Mutrah Souq
Foreign policy
- 05 January, 2026
- 14:40
Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, has visited the Oman National Museum and the Mutrah Souq in Muscat.
According to Report, Leyla Aliyeva first toured the Oman National Museum, where she explored its exhibits and received detailed information about the history and significance of the displayed artifacts.
After the visit to the museum, Leyla Aliyeva was presented with a commemorative gift and a photo was taken to mark the occasion.
She then visited the Mutrah Souq, where she reviewed the range of goods on offer and held warm and friendly conversations with local vendors.
