Leyla Aliyeva meets with Omani officials
Foreign policy
- 05 January, 2026
- 14:18
Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, arrived on a visit to Oman at the invitation of the country's government.
According to Report, Leyla Aliyeva was welcomed at Muscat International Airport by Azzan Al Busaidi, Undersecretary of Oman's Minister of Tourism and Cultural Heritage.
As part of the visit, Leyla Aliyeva held a meeting with Oman's Minister of Tourism and Cultural Heritage, Salim bin Mohammed Al Mahrouqi.
