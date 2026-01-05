Leyla Aliyeva meets with Omani officials

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    • 05 January, 2026
    • 14:18
    Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, arrived on a visit to Oman at the invitation of the country's government.

    According to Report, Leyla Aliyeva was welcomed at Muscat International Airport by Azzan Al Busaidi, Undersecretary of Oman's Minister of Tourism and Cultural Heritage.

    As part of the visit, Leyla Aliyeva held a meeting with Oman's Minister of Tourism and Cultural Heritage, Salim bin Mohammed Al Mahrouqi.

    Photo
    Heydər Əliyev Fondunun vitse-prezidenti Omanda səfərdədir
    Photo
    Вице-президент Фонда Гейдара Алиева Лейла Алиева находится с визитом в Омане

