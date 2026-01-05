Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Instagram loses 22% of its market share in Azerbaijan in one month

    ICT
    • 05 January, 2026
    • 14:44
    Instagram loses 22% of its market share in Azerbaijan in one month

    In December 2025, Instagram's share in Azerbaijan's social media market across all platforms (on computers, mobile phones, and tablets) was 36.04%, according to the latest Statcounter figures, Report informs.

    According to data, this is 10.19 percentage points lower than in November and 11.05 percentage points lower compared to December 2024. Thus, its market share dropped by 22% during the month.

    YouTube ranked second, with a market share of 28.63%, a decrease of 2.41 percentage points compared to November, but an increase of 18.66 percentage points year-on-year.

    Facebook followed in third place, rising by 6.79 percentage points month-on-month and 1.44 percentage points year-on-year to reach 17.47%.

    Pinterest came fourth, with a share of 8.78%. This marked a monthly increase of 3.08 percentage points but a yearly decline of 8.13 percentage points.

    Completing the top five was X, with a 4.01% share. This was down 0.45 percentage points compared to November and 2.65 percentage points compared to December 2024.

    Azerbaijan's social media market Statcounter Instagram YouTube Facebook
    "Instagram" bir ayda Azərbaycandakı bazar payının 22 %-ni itirib
    Instagram за месяц потерял 22% рыночной доли в Азербайджане

    Latest News

    15:22

    Azerbaijan's mandatory state personal insurance costs to reach over 62M manats

    Finance
    15:14

    Azerbaijan to apply 3.3B manats in tax exemptions for business in 2025

    Finance
    15:07

    Payroll expenses in Azerbaijan to increase by over 5%

    Finance
    15:04

    Azerbaijan expects 12% decline in budget revenues from fines

    Finance
    14:44

    Instagram loses 22% of its market share in Azerbaijan in one month

    ICT
    14:40
    Photo

    Leyla Aliyeva visits Oman National Museum and Mutrah Souq

    Foreign policy
    14:24

    Azerbaijan weather forecast for January 6

    Ecology
    14:18
    Photo

    Leyla Aliyeva meets with Omani officials

    Foreign policy
    14:12

    Erdogan: Türkiye ready to once again turn Istanbul into center for Ukraine-Russia talks

    Region
    All News Feed