Instagram loses 22% of its market share in Azerbaijan in one month

In December 2025, Instagram's share in Azerbaijan's social media market across all platforms (on computers, mobile phones, and tablets) was 36.04%, according to the latest Statcounter figures, Report informs.

According to data, this is 10.19 percentage points lower than in November and 11.05 percentage points lower compared to December 2024. Thus, its market share dropped by 22% during the month.

YouTube ranked second, with a market share of 28.63%, a decrease of 2.41 percentage points compared to November, but an increase of 18.66 percentage points year-on-year.

Facebook followed in third place, rising by 6.79 percentage points month-on-month and 1.44 percentage points year-on-year to reach 17.47%.

Pinterest came fourth, with a share of 8.78%. This marked a monthly increase of 3.08 percentage points but a yearly decline of 8.13 percentage points.

Completing the top five was X, with a 4.01% share. This was down 0.45 percentage points compared to November and 2.65 percentage points compared to December 2024.