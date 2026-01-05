Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Azerbaijan weather forecast for January 6

    The weather is expected to be partially cloudy and sometimes overcast, but primarily without precipitation in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula on January 6, Report informs, citing the National Hydrometeorological Service of Azerbaijan.

    Fog is anticipated in some areas at night and in the morning. The northwest wind will shift to a southeast wind during the day.

    The temperature will be +2 – +4°C at night and +9 – +12°C in the daytime. Atmospheric pressure will be 768 mm Hg, and relative humidity will be 70-80%.

    On January 6, the districts of Azerbaijan will experience mostly dry weather. There will be occasional fog in some places. A moderate west wind will blow.

    The temperature will be -2 – +3°C at night, and +11 – +16°C in the daytime.

    In the highlands, it will be -8 – -3°C at night, and +5 – +10°C in the daytime.

    At night, icy conditions are expected on roads in some mountainous areas.

