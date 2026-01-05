Azerbaijan lifts ban on meat imports from several countries

Azerbaijan has removed restrictions on the import of meat from certain countries, the Azerbaijan Food Safety Agency (AFSA) told Report.

The agency said that outbreaks of diseases have been eliminated in specific regions, including small ruminant pox and nodular dermatitis in Mongolia's Sukhbaatar and Dornod provinces, foot-and-mouth disease in Tubas and Hebron in Palestine, and the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region in China, and highly pathogenic avian influenza in Nitra, Slovakia.

According to the World Organisation for Animal Health, waiting periods following disease eradication in these areas have ended, and their epizootic health status has been restored.

AFSA noted that the restrictions on these regions have been lifted to protect Azerbaijan from infectious diseases. At the same time, the agency has contacted the State Customs Committee to implement the necessary measures.