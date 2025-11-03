France, Italy and Belgium resist plan to use frozen Russian assets
Other countries
- 03 November, 2025
- 09:47
France, Italy, and Belgium have not supported the initiative backed by most European countries to use frozen Russian assets to aid Ukraine, according to Corriere della Sera, Report informs.
Rome and Paris are reportedly hesitant due to concerns about possible financial liabilities if international courts uphold potential Russian claims. Belgium also opposes the move, as most of the frozen assets are held on the Brussels-based Euroclear platform.
Meanwhile, Ukraine's defense industry is reportedly operating at only one-third of its potential due to funding shortages. Experts warn that utilizing the approximately £140 billion of Russian assets frozen in Europe could be crucial for Ukraine's future.
