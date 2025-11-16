France condemns Russian strikes that damaged Embassy of Azerbaijan in Kyiv

France strongly condemns the massive strikes carried out by Russia on the night of November 13-14 on the territory of Ukraine, which also damaged the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Kyiv.

As Report informs, this is mentioned in the statement of the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs, published on the ministry's website.

"France condemns the massive strikes carried out by Russia on the night of November 13-14 on the territory of Ukraine, mainly on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, its energy facilities, residential areas and a hospital, resulting in many casualties and injuries, including children, as well as damage to the Embassy of Azerbaijan," the statement says.

According to the French Foreign Ministry, these large-scale strikes involving about 430 drones and 18 missiles launched in several volleys represent a further escalation and "demonstrate Russia's unwillingness to commit to peace."

"France expresses full solidarity with Ukraine, its people and authorities, as well as with the staff of the Embassy of Azerbaijan. It recalls its unwavering support for Ukraine's sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity. It will continue its commitment, together with all its partners, to strengthen its support for Ukraine and increase pressure on Russia to end its war," the ministry concluded.