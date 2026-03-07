Fox News: US preparing to deploy third carrier strike group to Middle East
Other countries
- 07 March, 2026
- 09:37
The US Navy is preparing to deploy a third carrier strike group to the Middle East near Iran in the coming weeks, according to Fox News, Report informs.
The USS George H. W. Bush (CVN-77) and her Carrier Strike Group, having now completed their Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX), are expected to depart from Naval Station Norfolk in Virginia sometime before the end of March for a regularly scheduled deployment to the US 5th Fleet Area-of-Responsibility.
However, due to the ongoing hostilities with Iran, it is not known if she will relieve the USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78), who entered the Red Sea on Thursday and has been deployed now for nearly 11-months, or if she will arrive to further reinforce the US Navy in the Middle East.
Latest News
10:12
UAE FM condemns attack on civilian infrastructure in Azerbaijan's NakhchivanForeign policy
10:09
Kuwait destroys 12 drones, 14 missiles fired by IranOther countries
10:07
US has struck more than 3,000 targets inside Iran, CENTCOM saysRegion
10:04
Trump says defense firms to quadruple output of some weaponsOther countries
10:00
Azerbaijani oil price in global market nears $95Energy
09:57
Trump to Axios: "Unconditional surrender" is when Iran "can't fight any longer"Other countries
09:49
IRGC announces start of 24th phase of its operation against IsraelRegion
09:45
Iran attacks building housing Gulf Cooperation Council officers in BahrainOther countries
09:40