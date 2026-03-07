Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Fox News: US preparing to deploy third carrier strike group to Middle East

    Other countries
    • 07 March, 2026
    • 09:37
    Fox News: US preparing to deploy third carrier strike group to Middle East

    The US Navy is preparing to deploy a third carrier strike group to the Middle East near Iran in the coming weeks, according to Fox News, Report informs.

    The USS George H. W. Bush (CVN-77) and her Carrier Strike Group, having now completed their Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX), are expected to depart from Naval Station Norfolk in Virginia sometime before the end of March for a regularly scheduled deployment to the US 5th Fleet Area-of-Responsibility.

    However, due to the ongoing hostilities with Iran, it is not known if she will relieve the USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78), who entered the Red Sea on Thursday and has been deployed now for nearly 11-months, or if she will arrive to further reinforce the US Navy in the Middle East.

    USS George H. W. Bush Middle East United States
    "Fox News": ABŞ Yaxın Şərqə üçüncü aviadaşıyıcı qrupu göndərməyə hazırlaşır
    Fox News: США готовят к отправке на Ближний Восток третью авианосную группу

    Latest News

    10:12

    UAE FM condemns attack on civilian infrastructure in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan

    Foreign policy
    10:09

    Kuwait destroys 12 drones, 14 missiles fired by Iran

    Other countries
    10:07

    US has struck more than 3,000 targets inside Iran, CENTCOM says

    Region
    10:04

    Trump says defense firms to quadruple output of some weapons

    Other countries
    10:00

    Azerbaijani oil price in global market nears $95

    Energy
    09:57

    Trump to Axios: "Unconditional surrender" is when Iran "can't fight any longer"

    Other countries
    09:49

    IRGC announces start of 24th phase of its operation against Israel

    Region
    09:45

    Iran attacks building housing Gulf Cooperation Council officers in Bahrain

    Other countries
    09:40

    US State Department approves sale of air bombs to Israel worth $151M

    Other countries
    All News Feed