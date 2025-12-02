Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    Former EU top diplomat Mogherini held in fraud probe

    02 December, 2025
    Former EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini has been detained in a probe into a suspected fraud in the training of future diplomats, a source close to the matter said Tuesday, Report informs via AFP.

    Mogherini, who was high representative for foreign affairs from 2014 to 2019, now leads the College of Europe graduate school that was raided in the probe along with the EU's diplomatic offices. She was arrested along with two other people, the source said.

    Avropa diplomatiyasının keçmiş rəhbəri saxlanılıb
    В Брюсселе по делу о мошенничестве задержана экс-глава Евродипломатии - ОБНОВЛЕНО

