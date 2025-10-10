Foreign drones detected over Czech military facilities, army confirms

Foreign drones have been detected flying over military installations in the Czech Republic, according to the General Staff of the Czech Army, which has confirmed that it is prepared to intercept and neutralize them if necessary, Report informs via Prague Morning.

The confirmation was reported by Echo24.cz. While officials have not disclosed which specific sites were targeted, army spokesperson Zdeňka Sobarňa Košvancová said the information remains classified.

Košvancová explained that the Czech military maintains continuous communication with NATO partners regarding emerging threats, though these exchanges are also confidential.

She stressed that the Army of the Czech Republic (ACR) is fully equipped to detect, identify, and counter hostile drones - either through electromagnetic disruption or kinetic measures.

"The choice of counteraction depends on the situation and must take into account the risk of collateral damage," Košvancová said, noting that the deployment of military forces within Czech territory is governed by national law.

The Interior Ministry"s spokeswoman, Hana Malá, added that both the police and the military police are authorized to take action against unauthorized drone activity on Czech soil.

Similar incidents have recently occurred in Germany, Denmark, Belgium, and Norway, where unidentified drones have been observed near critical infrastructure.

While investigations remain ongoing, some European officials have voiced concern that Russia may be linked to the recent wave of intrusions.