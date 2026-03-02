Israeli air attacks on Lebanon kill at least 31, wound dozens more: Health Ministry
Other countries
- 02 March, 2026
- 10:06
Israeli air attacks on Lebanon have killed at least 31 people and wounded 149, the Health Ministry has said, Report informs via Al Jazeera.
