Food benefits set to expire for 41M people as US shutdown continues

The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) said on Saturday that food benefits under one of the country's biggest social assistance programs will not be issued in November amid the ongoing federal government shutdown, Report informs referring to The Guardian.

The shutdown was in its 25th day at the time of the announcement, which came after more than 200 Democrats in the US House of Representatives on Friday called on USDA to draw on its emergency reserves to fund November food benefits.

Republicans and Democrats in Congress remain at an impasse over how to fund and reopen the federal government.

"Bottom line, the well has run dry," the USDA said in a post on its website. "At this time, there will be no benefits issued" on November 1.

More than 41 million depend on the monthly payments, according to the USDA. In some states, such as New Mexico, dependence on the program is as high as 21% of residents, it said.

According to a memo seen by Reuters, the department indicated that it would not draw on emergency reserves to fund food benefits in November.

A statement from the leader of the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities said the Trump administration had the opportunity to act sooner to ensure benefits don't run out.

"It could have, and should have, taken steps weeks ago to be ready to use these funds," the statement from Sharon Parrott said, as reported by the Hill. "Instead, it may choose not to use them in an effort to gain political advantage" as Republicans seek to exert pressure on Senate Democrats to vote in favor of a spending bill that would reopen the federal government.

Governors in Louisiana and Virginia declared states of emergencies this week to make funds available to help with hunger relief in anticipation of Snap benefits not being issued in November.