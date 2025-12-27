Azerbaijan manat's nominal and real effective exchange rate up in November

As of December 1, the nominal effective exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against foreign currencies stood at 103.4 points, Report informs, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

This represents an increase of 0.5 points compared to the previous month, a decrease of 5.8 points compared to the beginning of the year, and a decrease of 4.1 points compared to December 1 of last year.

The real effective exchange rate of the manat as of December 1 was 116.3 points. This is 0.9 points higher than on November 1, 8.8 points lower than at the start of the year, and 6.3 points lower than the same date last year.