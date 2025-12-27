Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Azerbaijan manat's nominal and real effective exchange rate up in November

    Finance
    • 27 December, 2025
    • 16:06
    Azerbaijan manat's nominal and real effective exchange rate up in November

    As of December 1, the nominal effective exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against foreign currencies stood at 103.4 points, Report informs, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

    This represents an increase of 0.5 points compared to the previous month, a decrease of 5.8 points compared to the beginning of the year, and a decrease of 4.1 points compared to December 1 of last year.

    The real effective exchange rate of the manat as of December 1 was 116.3 points. This is 0.9 points higher than on November 1, 8.8 points lower than at the start of the year, and 6.3 points lower than the same date last year.

    nominal effective exchange rate Azerbaijani manat Central Bank of Azerbaijan
    Azərbaycan manatının nominal və real effektiv məzənnələri noyabrda artıb
    Номинальный и реальный эффективный курс азербайджанского маната в ноябре повысился

    Latest News

    16:53

    Zelenskyy to meet Canada's PM before talks with Trump in Florida

    Other countries
    16:40

    Azerbaijani manat's circulation velocity stands at 3.38 points

    Finance
    16:26

    Manchester City offers Nathan Ake to Real Madrid

    Football
    16:06

    Azerbaijan manat's nominal and real effective exchange rate up in November

    Finance
    16:01

    Italy arrests 7 accused of raising millions for Hamas

    Other countries
    15:44

    Ambassador: Ethiopia's COP32 hosting to open new cooperation with Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    15:20
    Photo

    At Leyla Aliyeva's initiative, New Year celebrations for children held in Mingachevir

    Social security
    15:12

    Georgia imports $99M worth of oil from Azerbaijan in January–November

    Energy
    15:00
    Photo

    Holiday event held at Azerbaijani Cultural Center in Uzbekistan

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed