Azerbaijan manat's nominal and real effective exchange rate up in November
Finance
- 27 December, 2025
- 16:06
As of December 1, the nominal effective exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against foreign currencies stood at 103.4 points, Report informs, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).
This represents an increase of 0.5 points compared to the previous month, a decrease of 5.8 points compared to the beginning of the year, and a decrease of 4.1 points compared to December 1 of last year.
The real effective exchange rate of the manat as of December 1 was 116.3 points. This is 0.9 points higher than on November 1, 8.8 points lower than at the start of the year, and 6.3 points lower than the same date last year.
Latest News
16:53
Zelenskyy to meet Canada's PM before talks with Trump in FloridaOther countries
16:40
Azerbaijani manat's circulation velocity stands at 3.38 pointsFinance
16:26
Manchester City offers Nathan Ake to Real MadridFootball
16:06
Azerbaijan manat's nominal and real effective exchange rate up in NovemberFinance
16:01
Italy arrests 7 accused of raising millions for HamasOther countries
15:44
Ambassador: Ethiopia's COP32 hosting to open new cooperation with AzerbaijanForeign policy
15:20
Photo
At Leyla Aliyeva's initiative, New Year celebrations for children held in MingachevirSocial security
15:12
Georgia imports $99M worth of oil from Azerbaijan in January–NovemberEnergy
15:00
Photo