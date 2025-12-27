Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    At Leyla Aliyeva's initiative, New Year celebrations for children held in Mingachevir

    27 December, 2025
    At the initiative of Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of IDEA Public Union, a New Year celebration was organized for children undergoing treatment at the Mingachevir Children's Neurological Sanatorium, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    During the festive event, IDEA volunteers presented gifts to children and arranged various entertainment games and events with them. The initiative brought festive cheer and a sense of joy to the children on the eve of the New Year.

    At Leyla Aliyeva's initiative, large-scale projects covering humanitarian, educational, medical, social, environmental, and other areas are regularly implemented across various regions of the country and in several countries worldwide. One of the key focuses of these initiatives is organizing festive events, especially during holidays, in orphanages, boarding schools, and for children in need of treatment and care.

    Photo
    Leyla Əliyevanın təşəbbüsü ilə Mingəçevirdə uşaqlar üçün Yeni il tədbiri keçirilib
    Photo
    По инициативе Лейлы Алиевой в Мингячевире прошло новогоднее празднество для детей

