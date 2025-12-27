Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Italy arrests 7 accused of raising millions for Hamas

    Italian police said Saturday that they have arrested seven people suspected of raising millions of euros for Palestinian militant group Hamas, Report informs via AFP.

    Police also issued international arrests for two others outside the country.

    Three associations, officially supporting Palestinian civilians but allegedly serving as a front for funding Hamas, are implicated in the investigation, said a police statement.

    The nine individuals are accused of having financed approximately seven million euros ($8 million) to "associations based in Gaza, the Palestinian territories, or Israel, owned, controlled, or linked to Hamas."

    While the official objective of the three associations was to collect donations "for humanitarian purposes for the Palestinian people," more than 71 percent was earmarked for the direct financing of Hamas" or entities affiliated with the movement, according to police.

    Some of the money went to "family members implicated in terrorist attacks," the statement said.

    Among those arrested was Mohammad Hannoun, president of the Palestinian Association in Italy, according to media reports.

    İtaliyada HƏMAS-ın maliyyələşdirilməsində şübhəli bilinən 9 nəfər həbs edilib
    Власти Италии арестовали девять человек по подозрению в финансировании ХАМАС

