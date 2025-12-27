Georgia imports $99M worth of oil from Azerbaijan in January–November

In January-November this year, Georgia imported 143,000 tons of oil and petroleum oils from Azerbaijan worth $99 million, a 30% increase in value and a 49% increase in volume compared to the same period in 2024, Report informs, citing data from Georgia's National Statistics Office.

In November alone, Georgia imported 18,000 tons of oil and petroleum oils from Azerbaijan for $13 million, 44 times higher in value and 84 times higher in volume than a year earlier.

In the first 11 months of the year, Georgia imported 1.63 million tons of oil and petroleum oils worth $1.23 billion from other countries, up 14% in volume and 3.6% in value compared to the same period last year.

During the reporting period, Georgia imported oil and petroleum oils worth $457 million (658,000 tons) from Russia, 219 million (290,000 tons) from Romania, $183 million (250,000 tons) from Bulgaria, and $96 million (106,000 tons) from Türkiye.

In 2024, Georgia imported 1.4 million tons of oil and petroleum oils worth $1.2 billion, of which 95,950 tons valued at $75.9 million came from Azerbaijan.