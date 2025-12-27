Ambassador: Ethiopia's COP32 hosting to open new cooperation with Azerbaijan

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Foreign policy
    • 27 December, 2025
    • 15:44
    Ethiopia's selection as the host of COP32 in 2027 will create new opportunities for cooperation with Azerbaijan, Ethiopia's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Azerbaijan, Adem Mohamed Mahmud, told Report.

    He noted that COP32 offers major opportunities for cooperation with Azerbaijan:

    "Azerbaijan successfully hosted COP29 and demonstrated strong institutional capacity within this framework. Ethiopia, in turn, actively participated in COP29 and gained valuable experience. We hope that Azerbaijan will take part in COP32 at the highest level and share its experience with us. Ethiopia has extensive experience in hosting international conferences and remains committed to the Green Legacy Initiative, which will be at the center of COP32 preparations," the ambassador said.

    Səfir: Efiopiyanın COP32-yə ev sahibi seçilməsi Azərbaycanla əməkdaşlıq üçün yeni imkanlar yaradacaq
    Посол: Выбор Эфиопии хозяйкой COP32 создаст новые возможности для сотрудничества с Баку

