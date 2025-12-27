Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    27 December, 2025
    Spanish family missing after tourist boat sinks in Indonesia

    A Spanish family of four is missing after a tourist boat sank in Indonesia, state news agency Antara said Saturday, Report informs via AFP.

    The vessel was carrying 11 people when it sank in the Padar Island Strait near the popular destination of Labuan Bajo on Friday night, Antara said.

    Seven people, including two Spanish tourists, four crew members, and a tour guide, were rescued.

    A search for the remaining four was continuing on Saturday.

    The Labuan Bajo port authority attributed the sinking to high waves of up to three meters (10 feet), Antara said.

    "This made it difficult for us to carry out the initial search," port authority chief Stephanus Risdiyanto told the agency.

    Padar Island was closed to tourists on Saturday due to extreme weather conditions.

    Marine accidents occur regularly in Indonesia, a Southeast Asian archipelago of around 17,000 islands, often due to lax safety standards and bad weather.

    Семья из Испании пропала без вести в Индонезии в результате непогоды

