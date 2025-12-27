Holiday event held at Azerbaijani Cultural Center in Uzbekistan

A festive event was held at the Heydar Aliyev Azerbaijani Cultural Center in Uzbekistan under the slogan "Culture is our strength – solidarity is our unity" to mark the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis and the New Year, Report informs, citing the Azerbaijani Embassy in Uzbekistan.

The event was attended by members of the diplomatic corps, representatives of state and public organizations, cultural and art figures, media representatives, and members of the Azerbaijani diaspora in Uzbekistan.

In his speech, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Uzbekistan Huseyn Guliyev emphasized the important role of humanitarian and cultural initiatives in strengthening mutual understanding among nations. He noted that the Azerbaijani diaspora in Uzbekistan is an integral part of this solidarity.

Akif Marifli, director of the Heydar Aliyev Azerbaijani Cultural Center, highlighted that thanks to the presidents of both countries, cooperation between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan has reached an ally-level relationship based on mutual respect and trust, providing a solid foundation for the expansion of humanitarian and cultural ties.

The program included performances by renowned Azerbaijani singer Ravan Gachayev and young vocalist Ulker Abdullayeva. The center's Khari Bulbul theater troupe presented scenes from Azerbaijani classical dramaturgy and

musical theater, along with traditional folk songs. Additionally, the Karabakh Victory dance ensemble performed at the event.