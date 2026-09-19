Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    Flames, black smoke seen near Riyadh airport

    Other countries
    • 19 September, 2026
    • 15:38
    Flames, black smoke seen near Riyadh airport

    Flames and ​a large ‌plume of ​black ​smoke were seen ⁠rising ​near Riyadh ​airport on Saturday, ​an ​eyewitness said, Report informs via Reuters.

    The Saudi ‌government ⁠media office did not ​immediately ​respond ⁠to ​a request ​for ⁠comment.

    Escalation in Middle East Saudi Arabia
    Ər-Riyad hava limanı yaxınlığında alov və qara tüstü görünüb
    Вблизи аэропорта Эр-Рияда замечены пламя и черный дым

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