Flames, black smoke seen near Riyadh airport
Other countries
- 19 September, 2026
- 15:38
Flames and a large plume of black smoke were seen rising near Riyadh airport on Saturday, an eyewitness said, Report informs via Reuters.
The Saudi government media office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Latest News
17:55
US may resume attacks on Iran soon, Iranian military saysRegion
17:48
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry expresses condolences to PakistanForeign policy
17:30
Qatar's Foreign Ministry strongly condemns Houthi attacks on RiyadhOther countries
17:10
Photo
TURKSOY-initiated fine arts symposium, exhibition held in Azerbaijan's KhankandiCultural policy
16:50
Trump makes attempts to resolve conflict in Ukraine - US envoy to UNOther countries
16:30
Ukrainian Embassy congratulates Azerbaijan on State Sovereignty DayForeign policy
16:10
Iran will keep Strait of Hormuz closed until US accepts its terms - parliamentary speakerRegion
15:50
French diesel prices hit fresh record amid global supply disruptionOther countries
15:31
Photo