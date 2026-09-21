Rui Jorge: 'We intend to bring new players into Azerbaijan U20 national team'

Players from the U21 squad will be brought into the Azerbaijan U20 national football team, Rui Jorge, the head coach of the U20 team, said in an interview with Report.

According to the coach, he discussed the matter with Rashad Eyubov, the head coach of the U21 squad:

"The U21 team has matches coming up soon. I spoke with head coach Rashad Eyubov. Players will join us from the U21 squad after those matches. Furthermore, since we began our training camp earlier than usual, some clubs did not release their players.

For instance, we wanted to bring in Ali Bashirov for the first camp, but it didn't work out; he was also dealing with an injury. I didn't call up players competing in the Premier League for the initial camp, but we will invite them to the next one.

I didn't want to involve them in the preparation process right from the start and risk them losing their chances of making their club squads."