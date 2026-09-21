Türkiye is strong regional actor with clear foreign policy stance, Kılıç says

Türkiye is a strong regional actor that clearly sets out its position in foreign policy, Akif Çağatay Kılıç, adviser to the Turkish president on foreign policy and security, said.

According to Report, citing TRT Haber, Kılıç made the remarks while addressing a panel in New York titled "Türkiye-US Relations Entering Their 100th Year."

Kılıç said that under what he described as the "determined leadership" of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Türkiye takes steps to ensure security in the region when necessary.

He stressed that Ankara had assumed responsibility in the process aimed at achieving peace in the Russia-Ukraine war.

"We pursue a different strategy in our relations with Russia. At the same time, we take a similar approach in talks aimed at finding a peaceful solution to the conflict between Iran and Israel," he said.