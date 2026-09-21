Türkiye, US can deepen cooperation on regional stability, Fidan says

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has stressed that Ankara's partnership with the United States should make a greater contribution to global peace and stability.

According to Report, citing TRT Haber, Fidan made the remarks while addressing a panel in New York titled "Türkiye-US Relations Entering Their 100th Year."

The minister said Türkiye-US cooperation creates opportunities for joint action in neighboring regions to support peace and stability.

He said Türkiye supports the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia in the Caucasus and aims to reduce the risk of escalating tensions in the Black Sea while ensuring maritime security.

Fidan stressed the importance of turning the Black Sea into a platform for cooperation rather than a source of problems.

He said Türkiye supports dialogue and diplomacy to achieve lasting peace in Ukraine and continues contacts with both Kyiv and Moscow.

Turning to the Balkans, Fidan said it was important to prevent tensions in Bosnia and Herzegovina and between Serbia and Kosovo from deepening further.

"Close coordination and preventive diplomacy can help preserve and strengthen the fragile stability in these regions. We act on the same principle: strengthening legitimate institutions, supporting regional ownership, and creating a strong link between security and economic opportunities," he said.

Fidan also noted that changes in the international system require greater regional responsibility and initiative, as well as effective partnerships between global powers and capable regional actors.

The Turkish foreign minister said he believed the relationship between President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and US President Donald Trump would contribute to deepening cooperation on an institutional basis across different regions and issues.

Fidan also touched on crises in Libya, Sudan and Africa more broadly, saying Türkiye-US cooperation could produce tangible results in resolving long-running conflicts.

President Erdoğan is scheduled to address the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly on September 22 for the 16th time.