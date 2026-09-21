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    Jeyhun Bayramov attends WEF informal dinner in New York

    Foreign policy
    • 21 September, 2026
    • 23:16
    Jeyhun Bayramov attends WEF informal dinner in New York

    Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov attended an informal dinner of world economic leaders organized by the World Economic Forum.

    According to Report, citing a post on the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry's X account, the event was held on the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

    Politicians, business leaders and experts from various countries attended the dinner and discussed ways to address the global security challenges facing the world today.

    Jeyhun Bayramov UN General Assembly Azerbaijan MFA World Economic Forum (WEF)
    Ceyhun Bayramov dünya iqtisadi liderlərinin qeyri-rəsmi naharında iştirak edib
    Джейхун Байрамов принял участие в неформальном обеде Всемирного экономического форума

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