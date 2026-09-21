3 Azerbaijani judokas win medals at tournament in Sarajevo
Individual sports
- 21 September, 2026
- 21:47
Azerbaijani judokas won three more medals at the World Veterans Championships in the capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Sarajevo, Report informs, citing the Azerbaijan Judo Federation.
Shikhrajab Shikhmuradov and Ahmad Mammadov (both 73 kg) in the M3 age category, and Anar Aghayev (90 kg) in the M4 age category finished the mundial with bronze medals.
On the first day of the competition, Mammadali Mehdiyev (100 kg) won a gold medal, while Abulfat Ismayilov (60 kg), Mahir Abbasov (81 kg), and Joshgun Abdullayev (90 kg) won bronze medals.
Latest News
23:48
Türkiye is strong regional actor with clear foreign policy stance, Kılıç saysRegion
23:16
Jeyhun Bayramov attends WEF informal dinner in New YorkForeign policy
22:59
Photo
Türkiye, Vietnam discuss expanding trade and defense cooperationRegion
22:40
US, China yet to agree on extending trade truceOther countries
22:26
Trump supports further development of AIOther countries
22:11
Türkiye, US can deepen cooperation on regional stability, Fidan saysRegion
21:47
Photo
3 Azerbaijani judokas win medals at tournament in SarajevoIndividual sports
21:28
US, Japan, S. Korea establish trilateral partnershipOther countries
21:10