3 Azerbaijani judokas win medals at tournament in Sarajevo

Azerbaijani judokas won three more medals at the World Veterans Championships in the capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Sarajevo, Report informs, citing the Azerbaijan Judo Federation.

Shikhrajab Shikhmuradov and Ahmad Mammadov (both 73 kg) in the M3 age category, and Anar Aghayev (90 kg) in the M4 age category finished the mundial with bronze medals.

On the first day of the competition, Mammadali Mehdiyev (100 kg) won a gold medal, while Abulfat Ismayilov (60 kg), Mahir Abbasov (81 kg), and Joshgun Abdullayev (90 kg) won bronze medals.