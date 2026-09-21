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    Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    3 Azerbaijani judokas win medals at tournament in Sarajevo

    Individual sports
    • 21 September, 2026
    • 21:47
    3 Azerbaijani judokas win medals at tournament in Sarajevo

    Azerbaijani judokas won three more medals at the World Veterans Championships in the capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Sarajevo, Report informs, citing the Azerbaijan Judo Federation.

    Shikhrajab Shikhmuradov and Ahmad Mammadov (both 73 kg) in the M3 age category, and Anar Aghayev (90 kg) in the M4 age category finished the mundial with bronze medals.

    On the first day of the competition, Mammadali Mehdiyev (100 kg) won a gold medal, while Abulfat Ismayilov (60 kg), Mahir Abbasov (81 kg), and Joshgun Abdullayev (90 kg) won bronze medals.

    3 Azerbaijani judokas win medals at tournament in Sarajevo
    3 Azerbaijani judokas win medals at tournament in Sarajevo
    3 Azerbaijani judokas win medals at tournament in Sarajevo

    Azerbaijan Judo Federation Bosnia and Herzegovina Bronze medal Azerbaijani judokas
    Photo
    Azərbaycanın daha üç cüdoçusu veteranlar arasında dünya çempionatında medal qazanıb
    Photo
    Три азербайджанских дзюдоиста завоевали медали на турнире в Сараево

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