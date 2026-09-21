US, Japan, S. Korea establish trilateral partnership

The US, Japan, and the Republic of Korea have agreed on a trilateral partnership in the Arctic region to foster maritime cooperation and implement economic projects, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio wrote on X, Report informs.

"Today the United States, Japan, and the Republic of Korea established the Trilateral Arctic Pacific Partnership to foster closer cooperation at sea and on economic projects, including energy and infrastructure.

I look forward to working closely with Foreign Minister Motegi and Foreign Minister Cho to advance this partnership," Rubio wrote.