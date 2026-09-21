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    Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    US, Japan, S. Korea establish trilateral partnership

    Other countries
    • 21 September, 2026
    • 21:28
    US, Japan, S. Korea establish trilateral partnership

    The US, Japan, and the Republic of Korea have agreed on a trilateral partnership in the Arctic region to foster maritime cooperation and implement economic projects, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio wrote on X, Report informs.

    "Today the United States, Japan, and the Republic of Korea established the Trilateral Arctic Pacific Partnership to foster closer cooperation at sea and on economic projects, including energy and infrastructure.

    I look forward to working closely with Foreign Minister Motegi and Foreign Minister Cho to advance this partnership," Rubio wrote.

    Marco Rubio Japan South Korea
    ABŞ, Yaponiya və Cənubi Koreya üçtərəfli tərəfdaşlıq yaradıb
    США, Япония и Южная Корея установили трехстороннее партнерство

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