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    Türkiye, Vietnam discuss expanding trade and defense cooperation

    Region
    • 21 September, 2026
    • 22:59
    Türkiye, Vietnam discuss expanding trade and defense cooperation

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan met Vietnamese President To Lam at the Turkish House in New York on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly.

    According to Report, citing Türkiye's Directorate of Communications, the sides discussed Türkiye-Vietnam bilateral relations, as well as regional and global issues.

    Erdoğan expressed satisfaction with Vietnam's positive response to Türkiye's proposal to elevate bilateral relations to the level of a strategic partnership.

    He said Türkiye was working to expand cooperation with Vietnam in a number of areas, particularly investment, trade and the defense industry.

    The Turkish president also stressed the importance of continued cooperation between the two countries on the international stage.

    During the meeting, Erdoğan congratulated To Lam on his election as president of Vietnam and invited him to attend the COP31 Leaders Summit, which will be held in Türkiye.

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