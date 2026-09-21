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    US, China yet to agree on extending trade truce

    Other countries
    • 21 September, 2026
    • 22:40
    US, China yet to agree on extending trade truce

    The United States and China have not yet reached an agreement on the terms for extending their trade truce, which expires on November 10.

    According to Report, US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said in an interview with Bloomberg Television that Washington could support extending the truce for between three and six months.

    Greer said the sides would continue discussing the issue. He noted that he did not expect an extension to be agreed that day, but there was still time before the current truce expired.

    He added that he expected negotiations to continue and believed both sides wanted to keep talking.

    Greer said the United States and China still differed over the terms for extending the trade truce.

    Jamieson Greer Trade talks
    ABŞ və Çin ticarət barışığının uzadılmasını müzakirə edəcək
    США и Китай продолжат обсуждать продление торгового перемирия

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