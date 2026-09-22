Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    Erdoğan says Türkiye will continue to be voice of Palestine at UN

    Region
    • 22 September, 2026
    • 21:20
    Erdoğan says Türkiye will continue to be voice of Palestine at UN

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan addressed the 81st session of the UN General Assembly and said Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, whose state is formally recognized by the vast majority of UN member countries, has been unable to attend the General Assembly session for the past two years.

    According to Report, citing Türkiye's Directorate of Communications, Erdoğan said the situation was an injustice against the Palestinian people that deeply troubled consciences.

    He stressed that although Abbas could not attend the session in person, Türkiye would, as it did last year, continue to be the voice of the State of Palestine and convey the Palestinian people's struggle to the world from the UN rostrum.

    At the end of his speech, Erdoğan called on all countries that have not yet recognized the State of Palestine to reconsider their position.

    UN General Assembly Recep Tayyip Erdogan Palestine
    Ərdoğan: Fələstin Prezidenti iki ildir ki, Baş Assambleyanın iclasında iştirak edə bilmir

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