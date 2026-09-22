Two wanted FETÖ members detained in Ankara

Two wanted members of the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETÖ) have been detained in Ankara, Türkiye.

According to Report, citing TRT Haber, the individuals had been sentenced to six years and three months in prison on charges of membership in an armed terrorist organization.

The Ankara Gendarmerie Crime Investigation Team (JASAT) carried out an operation to locate and detain wanted individuals in the city.

Following the necessary procedures, they were transferred to a penitentiary facility.