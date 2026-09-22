Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    Two wanted FETÖ members detained in Ankara

    Region
    • 22 September, 2026
    • 20:29
    Two wanted FETÖ members detained in Ankara

    Two wanted members of the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETÖ) have been detained in Ankara, Türkiye.

    According to Report, citing TRT Haber, the individuals had been sentenced to six years and three months in prison on charges of membership in an armed terrorist organization.

    The Ankara Gendarmerie Crime Investigation Team (JASAT) carried out an operation to locate and detain wanted individuals in the city.

    Following the necessary procedures, they were transferred to a penitentiary facility.

    FETO Türkiye
    Ankarada axtarışda olan FETÖ üzvləri saxlanılıb

    Latest News

    12:45

    CBA: Azerbaijan sees over 74% surge in remittances surplus

    Finance
    12:39

    11 killed in mass shooting near S. Africa's Durban

    Other countries
    12:32

    Pashinyan: TRIPP project to usher in new era for Armenia and its economy

    Region
    12:32
    Photo

    Formula 1: Entertainment zone opens along Baku Boulevard

    Sports
    12:25

    Central Bank of Azerbaijan reschedules interest rate decision

    Finance
    12:20

    Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis to discuss activities of NGOs

    Domestic policy
    12:10

    Ilham Aliyev congratulates King of Saudi Arabia

    Foreign policy
    12:08

    Estonia's newly appointed envoy commends Azerbaijan's humanitarian aid to Ukraine

    Foreign policy
    12:04
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev receives newly appointed ambassador of Estonia to Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed