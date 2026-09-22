Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    Trump says Aliyev credited him with Azerbaijan-Armenia settlement

    Foreign policy
    • 22 September, 2026
    • 20:42
    Trump says Aliyev credited him with Azerbaijan-Armenia settlement

    US President Donald Trump said Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev had acknowledged his role in settling the conflict between Yerevan and Baku.

    According to Report, Trump made the remarks while addressing the 81st session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

    Trump said that since taking office, he had managed to settle eight conflicts and had developed friendly relations with the leaders of many of the countries involved.

    He noted that many of those conflicts had lasted for years or even decades. According to Trump, he had used personal relationships with leaders, trade, tariffs or the prospect of imposing them, as well as other tools depending on the country, to help achieve settlements.

    He cited conflicts between Cambodia and Thailand, Kosovo and Serbia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda, Pakistan and India, as well as Azerbaijan and Armenia.

    Trump said President Aliyev had told him that it had taken the US president six months to achieve what he described as a miracle and something many had believed impossible.

    Ilham Aliyev UN General Assembly Donald Trump Armenia-Azerbaijan normalization
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    Трамп: Президент Азербайджана отметил роль США в урегулировании конфликта с Арменией

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