Finland's president Alexander Stubb said the United States no longer acts as a "hegemon of good," pointing to recent strikes on Iran carried out without consultation with allies.

According to Report, in an interview with The Sunday Telegraph, Stubb said Washington had previously coordinated its actions with partners, including on Libya, Iraq and Afghanistan, often seeking approval from the United Nations Security Council.

"This time, the United States acted either alone or together with Israel, without informing its allies," he said.

Stubb emphasized that the United States remains a powerful country, but its approach to global leadership has shifted and now relies less on alliances.

He also noted that Europe has traditionally ranked third in US foreign policy priorities, after the Western Hemisphere and the Indo-Pacific region, with the Middle East in fourth place.

Despite differences on some issues, Stubb called for preserving transatlantic cooperation, including within NATO and in defense matters.