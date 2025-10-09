Fighting continues in northern part of Gaza Strip
Other countries
- 09 October, 2025
- 09:14
The area of the Gaza Strip north of the Wadi Gaza region is still considered a combat zone, and it is extremely dangerous for civilians to return there, Report informs, citing The Times of Israel.
IDF forces continue to encircle Gaza City, so returning there is extremely dangerous, the official representative of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), Avichay Adraee, said.
"For your safety, do not return to the north or approach areas where the military is operating until official instructions are issued," he said.
