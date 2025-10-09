Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States OTSGabalaSummit2025 Turkic World
    Fighting continues in northern part of Gaza Strip

    Other countries
    • 09 October, 2025
    • 09:14
    Fighting continues in northern part of Gaza Strip

    The area of the Gaza Strip north of the Wadi Gaza region is still considered a combat zone, and it is extremely dangerous for civilians to return there, Report informs, citing The Times of Israel.

    IDF forces continue to encircle Gaza City, so returning there is extremely dangerous, the official representative of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), Avichay Adraee, said.

    "For your safety, do not return to the north or approach areas where the military is operating until official instructions are issued," he said.

    Israel IDF Gaza Strip
    Qəzzanın şimalında döyüşlər davam edir
    На севере сектора Газа продолжаются боевые действия

