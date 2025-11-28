Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States

    Family of National Guard shooting suspect might be deported from US

    Other countries
    • 28 November, 2025
    • 09:23
    Family of National Guard shooting suspect might be deported from US

    In a big update in the shooting of two National Guard members in Washington, DC, President Donald Trump revealed on Thursday that his administration is considering whether to deport the family of the shooting suspect, Rahmanullah Lakanwal.

    On being asked about his plans for deporting Lakanwal's wife and kids, Trump said, "Well, we're looking at that right now. We're looking at the whole situation with family," as quoted by CNN.

    Meanwhile, one National Guard member, who was shot, has died amid an investigation following Wednesday's "ambush-style" shooting in Washington, DC. Another National Guard member is fighting for his life, President Donald Trump said in a Thanksgiving address to service members, CNN reported.

    National Guard shooting Donald Trump Rahmanullah Lakanwal
    ABŞ-də hərbçilərə atəş açan şəxsin ailəsi deportasiya edilə bilər
    Трамп изучает вопрос о депортации семьи стрелявшего в патрульных у Белого дома

    Latest News

    10:13

    Brent crude rises to $63.58 per barrel

    Energy
    09:59

    Hungarian PM Orban to meet Putin in Moscow for Ukraine talks

    Other countries
    09:58

    Azeri Light crude rises to $66.05 per barrel

    Energy
    09:47

    CBA currency exchange rates (28.11.2025)

    Finance
    09:34

    Two legends Barcelona considering to replace Hansi Flick

    Football
    09:23

    Family of National Guard shooting suspect might be deported from US

    Other countries
    09:12

    Excavation in Greece reveals archaic-era elite burial of "Lady with Inverted Crown"

    Other countries
    09:10

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (28.11.2025)

    Finance
    08:48

    N. Korean hacking group Lazarus suspected behind recent crypto hacking

    Other countries
    All News Feed