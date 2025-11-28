Family of National Guard shooting suspect might be deported from US

In a big update in the shooting of two National Guard members in Washington, DC, President Donald Trump revealed on Thursday that his administration is considering whether to deport the family of the shooting suspect, Rahmanullah Lakanwal.

On being asked about his plans for deporting Lakanwal's wife and kids, Trump said, "Well, we're looking at that right now. We're looking at the whole situation with family," as quoted by CNN.

Meanwhile, one National Guard member, who was shot, has died amid an investigation following Wednesday's "ambush-style" shooting in Washington, DC. Another National Guard member is fighting for his life, President Donald Trump said in a Thanksgiving address to service members, CNN reported.