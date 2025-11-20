Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30 D-8 Media Forum
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30 D-8 Media Forum

    Europeans push back at US plan that would force concessions from Ukraine

    Other countries
    • 20 November, 2025
    • 20:01
    Europeans push back at US plan that would force concessions from Ukraine

    European countries pushed back on Thursday against a US-backed peace plan for Ukraine that sources said would require Kyiv to give up more land and partially disarm, conditions long seen by Ukraine's allies as tantamount to capitulation, Report informs via Reuters.

    Two sources said Washington had signalled to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that Kyiv must accept a US-drafted framework to end the war, which includes territorial concessions and curbs to Ukraine's armed forces. The sources spoke to Reuters on condition they were not identified because of the sensitivity of the matter.

    The acceleration in US diplomacy comes at an awkward time for Kyiv, with its troops on the back foot on the battlefield and Zelenskiy's government undermined by a corruption scandal. Parliament fired two cabinet ministers on Wednesday.

    Moscow played down any new US initiative.

    "Consultations are not currently underway. There are contacts, of course, but there is no process that could be called consultations," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

    He said Russia had nothing to add beyond the position President Vladimir Putin laid out at a summit with US President Donald Trump in August, adding that any peace deal must address the "root causes of the conflict", a phrase Moscow has long used to refer to its demands.

    European Union foreign ministers meeting in Brussels did not comment in much detail about a US plan, but indicated they would not accept demands for Kyiv to make punishing concessions.

    "Ukrainians want peace - a just peace that respects everyone's sovereignty, a durable peace that can't be called into question by future aggression," said French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot. "But peace cannot be a capitulation."

    European Union Ukraine
    KİV: Avropa İttifaqı ABŞ‑nin Ukrayna üzrə planına qarşı çıxıb
    СМИ: Евросоюз выступил против плана США по Украине

    Latest News

    16:16

    Georgia's car exports to Azerbaijan decline sharply

    Business
    16:03

    Russia expresses regret over damage to Azerbaijani embassy in Kyiv missile strike

    Foreign policy
    15:56

    Azerbaijan increases crude oil exports to Netherlands

    Energy
    15:47
    Photo

    ITU Regional Acceleration Centre Launches Operations in Azerbaijan

    ICT
    15:46
    Photo

    Another 25 families relocated to Khojaly city receive house keys

    Domestic policy
    15:37

    Kazakhstan welcomes Armenia–Azerbaijan efforts toward a peace agreement

    Foreign policy
    15:22

    Azerbaijan to invest over AZN 1B in industrial zone projects in its districts

    Business
    15:15

    6th Islamic Solidarity Games: Azerbaijan's flag bearers for closing ceremony revealed

    Individual sports
    15:06

    Tokayev thanks Ilham Aliyev for lifting transit restrictions on Armenia

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed