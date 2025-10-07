Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States
    European Union to impose restrictions on movement of Russian diplomats

    • 07 October, 2025
    • 09:08
    European Union to impose restrictions on movement of Russian diplomats

    The European Union intends to restrict the movement of Russian diplomats within the EU due to growing suspicions of espionage, Report informs via Financial Times.

    The proposed rules would require Russian diplomats working in EU capitals to inform the governments of other countries of their travel plans before leaving the host country, the publication said.

    Avropa İttifaqı rus diplomatların hərəkətinə məhdudiyyətlər tətbiq edəcək
    Евросоюз введет ограничения на передвижения российских дипломатов

