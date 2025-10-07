European Union to impose restrictions on movement of Russian diplomats
- 07 October, 2025
- 09:08
The European Union intends to restrict the movement of Russian diplomats within the EU due to growing suspicions of espionage, Report informs via Financial Times.
The proposed rules would require Russian diplomats working in EU capitals to inform the governments of other countries of their travel plans before leaving the host country, the publication said.
