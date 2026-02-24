European leaders arrive in Kyiv

The leaders of Croatia and the Nordic‑Baltic Eight countries - Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Norway, and Sweden - have traveled to Kyiv, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha wrote on X, Report informs.

Among those visiting are Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal, Latvian Prime Minister Evika Siliņa, Icelandic Prime Minister Kristrún Frostadóttir, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, and Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković.

"Thank you for your steadfast and unwavering support for Ukraine and our shared European values and principles," Sybiha stated.