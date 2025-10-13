Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup International Association of Judges Middle East Peace Summit
    EU to allocate €100M to Albania, says von der Leyen

    Other countries
    • 13 October, 2025
    • 14:43
    EU to allocate €100M to Albania, says von der Leyen

    The European Union will allocate approximately €100 million to Albania, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on X, Report informs.

    "With Albania's significant progress, I can announce almost €100 million today [for Albania]," von der Leyen stated.

    The announcement comes as part of her ongoing visit to Western Balkan countries.

    Avropa İttifaqı Albaniyaya təxminən 100 milyon avro ayıracaq
    Глава ЕК объявила о выделении Албании почти 100 млн евро - ОБНОВЛЕНО

