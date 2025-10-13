EU to allocate €100M to Albania, says von der Leyen
Other countries
- 13 October, 2025
- 14:43
The European Union will allocate approximately €100 million to Albania, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on X, Report informs.
"With Albania's significant progress, I can announce almost €100 million today [for Albania]," von der Leyen stated.
The announcement comes as part of her ongoing visit to Western Balkan countries.
Latest News
16:17
Retail fuel sales in Azerbaijan rise 7.8% in nine months of 2025Energy
15:50
Azerbaijani director's film on Caspian's ecological problems wins award in ItalyArt
15:50
Allahshukur Pashazada: Armenian church, diaspora conduct aggressive anti-peace propagandaForeign policy
15:42
Hikmat Hajiyev: Azerbaijan is desirable partner for regional peace agenda in Middle EastForeign policy
15:39
Trump says resolving conflict in Ukraine not as simple as it seemedOther countries
15:34
Replacement of damaged Paris 2024 medals for Azerbaijani athletes to begin in February 2026Individual sports
15:33
Indonesia's president to arrive in Israel tomorrowOther countries
15:18
Provocation occurs during Trump's speech in KnessetOther
15:17