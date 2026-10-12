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The Council of the European Union has decided to establish a mission to support Lebanon under the bloc's Common Security and Defence Policy (CSDP), aimed at strengthening the country's armed forces and internal security forces, Report's European bureau informs, citing a statement.

According to the Council, the mission's initial mandate will last three years.

"The mission will contribute to peace and security in Lebanon, support the strengthening of state institutions, and promote lasting stability in accordance with United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701," the statement said.

The mission will have military and civilian components. The military component will provide advice and training to the Lebanese Armed Forces, including in land border control, intelligence, surveillance, combating smuggling and operational coordination.

The civilian component will focus on strengthening the capabilities of Lebanon's Internal Security Forces, including efforts to combat cybercrime and smuggling, as well as improving security arrangements at ports, including the Port of Beirut.

"Europe is invested in Lebanon's future. With this new mission -a major update of our security ties- we continue to support the country's institutions in restoring full sovereignty and building lasting stability for the Lebanese people," EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said.

Following the decision, the Council will continue operational planning for the mission. Its actual launch will require a separate Council decision once this work has been completed.

The mission was discussed ahead of the scheduled end of the mandate of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), which expires on December 31, 2026.

The EU has previously advocated maintaining an international presence in Lebanon, warning of the risk of a security vacuum.