Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory

    EU celebrates 40 years of Schengen with 40,000 free travel passes for young Europeans

    Other countries
    • 30 October, 2025
    • 20:01
    EU celebrates 40 years of Schengen with 40,000 free travel passes for young Europeans

    The European Commission has announced a new round of its DiscoverEU initiative, offering 40,000 young Europeans the chance to travel across the continent for free - this time marking the 40th anniversary of the Schengen area, Report informs.

    Applicants born in 2007 can take part in the program by completing an online quiz about the European Union on the European Youth Portal. Successful candidates will receive a travel pass allowing them to explore Europe by train for up to 30 days between March 2026 and May 2027, as well as a discount card covering transport, culture, food, and accommodation in 36 European countries.

    This year's edition also highlights sustainable travel. Routes such as the DiscoverEU Green Route and the New European Bauhaus Route will guide participants through eco-friendly and culturally vibrant cities across Europe.

    Since its launch in 2018, DiscoverEU - now part of the Erasmus+ program - has attracted more than 1.6 million applicants, with nearly 400,000 travel passes awarded. For most participants, it was their first international journey by train and an opportunity to experience Europe's cultural diversity firsthand.

    Applications are open until 13 November 2025 at noon (CET).

    DiscoverEU Schengen European Union European Commission
    Aİ Şengen zonasının 40 illiyini gənclər üçün pulsuz biletlərlə qeyd edir
    ЕС отмечает 40 лет Шенгена бесплатными билетами для молодежи

    Latest News

    20:49
    Photo

    TIKA chairman met with Hikmat Hajiyev

    Foreign policy
    20:28
    Photo

    Zelenskyy and Fajon discuss PURL program

    Region
    20:18
    Photo
    Video

    Indestructible Partnership-2025 joint special forces exercise ends

    Military
    20:08

    Merz supports Türkiye's decision to acquire Eurofighter jets

    Other countries
    20:01

    EU celebrates 40 years of Schengen with 40,000 free travel passes for young Europeans

    Other countries
    19:56

    Former ambassador: US could fire Tomahawks into Venezuela

    Other countries
    19:33
    Photo

    Azerbaijani Paralympic athletes shine with two more golds at international tournament

    Individual sports
    19:09
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, NATO mull cooperation in demining

    Foreign policy
    19:01

    Hamas says it will hand over bodies of two Israeli hostages

    Other countries
    All News Feed