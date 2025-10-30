EU celebrates 40 years of Schengen with 40,000 free travel passes for young Europeans

The European Commission has announced a new round of its DiscoverEU initiative, offering 40,000 young Europeans the chance to travel across the continent for free - this time marking the 40th anniversary of the Schengen area, Report informs.

Applicants born in 2007 can take part in the program by completing an online quiz about the European Union on the European Youth Portal. Successful candidates will receive a travel pass allowing them to explore Europe by train for up to 30 days between March 2026 and May 2027, as well as a discount card covering transport, culture, food, and accommodation in 36 European countries.

This year's edition also highlights sustainable travel. Routes such as the DiscoverEU Green Route and the New European Bauhaus Route will guide participants through eco-friendly and culturally vibrant cities across Europe.

Since its launch in 2018, DiscoverEU - now part of the Erasmus+ program - has attracted more than 1.6 million applicants, with nearly 400,000 travel passes awarded. For most participants, it was their first international journey by train and an opportunity to experience Europe's cultural diversity firsthand.

Applications are open until 13 November 2025 at noon (CET).