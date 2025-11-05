EU approves transport package on railway development and alternative fuels
- 05 November, 2025
- 15:54
The European Commission has approved a new transport package covering the period until 2040, which envisages accelerating the development of high-speed railway networks across the European Union and stimulating investments in renewable and low-carbon fuels for aviation and maritime transport.
According to Report, this was announced by the Executive Vice-President of the European Commission, Rafael Fitto, and Commissioner for Transport and Tourism, Apostolos Tzitzikostas, in Brussels.
EU approves transport package on railway development and alternative fuels
