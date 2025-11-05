Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package

    EU approves transport package on railway development and alternative fuels

    Other countries
    • 05 November, 2025
    • 15:54
    EU approves transport package on railway development and alternative fuels

    The European Commission has approved a new transport package covering the period until 2040, which envisages accelerating the development of high-speed railway networks across the European Union and stimulating investments in renewable and low-carbon fuels for aviation and maritime transport.

    According to Report, this was announced by the Executive Vice-President of the European Commission, Rafael Fitto, and Commissioner for Transport and Tourism, Apostolos Tzitzikostas, in Brussels.

    European Comission
    AK dəmir yolları və alternativ yanacağın inkişafına dair nəqliyyat paketini təsdiqləyib
    ЕК подготовила транспортный пакет по развитию желдорог и альтернативного топлива до 2040 года

    Latest News

    16:05

    Azerbaijan posts increase in number of people awaiting organ transplants

    Health
    16:00

    32 people, including children, suffer eye burns while in Russia's cinema

    Other countries
    15:59
    Photo

    Event to mark Azerbaijan's Victory Day held in Bucharest

    Foreign policy
    15:55

    Tax revenues in Azerbaijan reach 14.4B manats in ten months

    Finance
    15:54

    EU approves transport package on railway development and alternative fuels

    Other countries
    15:45

    Azerbaijan and Georgia museums sign cooperation memorandum

    Region
    15:42

    ECO preparing to create carbon market for member countries

    Energy
    15:32

    15 wagons of Russian grain for Armenia to be delivered from Azerbaijan to Georgia

    Region
    15:28

    Qarabag urges fans to arrive early for UEFA Champions League clash

    Football
    All News Feed