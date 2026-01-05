Erdogan says Türkiye should rejoin F-35 program
- 05 January, 2026
- 13:09
Türkiye should rejoin the F-35 fighter jet program, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a written interview with Bloomberg, Report informs.
He called Türkiye's removal from the F-35 program over its purchases of military equipment from Russia "unjust."
Erdogan added that with the return of former US President Donald Trump to office, there is an opportunity to move Türkiye–US relations onto a more positive track. He emphasized that receiving the F-35 jets Türkiye has already paid for and rejoining the program is essential for both Türkiye and the US as strategic partners, as well as for NATO's security.
