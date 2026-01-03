Eleven killed as bus crashes head-on into truck in southern Brazil
Other countries
- 03 January, 2026
- 09:36
A head-on collision between a bus and a truck left at least 11 people dead in southern Brazil, the country's Federal Highway Police said in a statement, Report informs via Reuters.
Another seven people were injured in the accident, which took place on a federal highway in Brazil's southernmost state of Rio Grande do Sul around 11:30 a.m. local time (1430 GMT), and were sent to hospitals, the police said.
Part of the truck's sand cargo ended up inside the bus as a result of the crash, making it difficult for rescuers to access the vehicle, the police said.
Latest News
09:36
Eleven killed as bus crashes head-on into truck in southern BrazilOther countries
09:25
Two people killed in magnitude 6.5 earthquake in MexicoOther countries
09:10
Pakistan's MFA reveals $2B investment talks with AzerbaijanForeign policy
09:00
FBI says it thwarted planned New Year's Eve terrorist attack in North CarolinaOther countries
17:50
South Korean court extends detention warrant against former president YoonOther countries
17:36
Tehran vows to foil Washington's interference attempts in Iran protestsOther countries
17:23
Iran's Larijani warns US interference in protests would spark regional chaosOther countries
17:11
Military intelligence chief agrees to serve as Zelenskyy's chief of staffOther countries
17:06