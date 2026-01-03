Eleven killed as bus crashes head-on into truck in southern Brazil

A head-on collision between a bus and a truck left at least 11 people dead in southern Brazil, the country's Federal Highway Police said in a statement, Report informs via Reuters.

Another seven people were injured in the accident, which took place on a federal highway in Brazil's southernmost state of Rio Grande do Sul around 11:30 a.m. local time (1430 GMT), and were sent to hospitals, the police said.

Part of the truck's sand cargo ended up inside the bus as a result of the crash, making it difficult for rescuers to access the vehicle, the police said.