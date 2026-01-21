Egypt accepts offer to join Trump's Board of Peace
Other countries
- 21 January, 2026
- 15:50
Egypt's foreign ministry said that President Abdel-Fattah al-Sissi has accepted an invitation from US President Donald Trump to join his Board of Peace, Report informs via AFP.
Egypt "announces its acceptance of the invitation and its commitment to fulfilling the relevant legal and constitutional procedures," the statement says, praising Trump for his Middle East policies.
"Egypt expresses its support for the Board of Peace's mission for the second phase of the comprehensive plan to end the conflict in Gaza," it adds.
Latest News
16:32
AIR Center responds to Carnegie Endowment article promoting anti-Azerbaijani narrativesForeign policy
16:06
Baku, Kabul mull interaction in mine clearance, emergency situationsForeign policy
15:56
Population increases in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous RepublicDomestic policy
15:56
SOCAR and Oman's OQ group discuss new opportunities for cooperationEnergy
15:50
Egypt accepts offer to join Trump's Board of PeaceOther countries
15:38
Azerbaijan and Morocco increase bilateral trade to $8.7 millionBusiness
15:34
Azerbaijan, Moldova discuss prospects for cultural cooperationCultural policy
15:31
Abdullayev: SOCAR honored with Digital Lighthouse Award for digital transformationEnergy
15:30