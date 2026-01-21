Egypt accepts offer to join Trump's Board of Peace

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Egypt's foreign ministry said that President Abdel-Fattah al-Sissi has accepted an invitation from US President Donald Trump to join his Board of Peace, Report informs via AFP.

    Egypt "announces its acceptance of the invitation and its commitment to fulfilling the relevant legal and constitutional procedures," the statement says, praising Trump for his Middle East policies.

    "Egypt expresses its support for the Board of Peace's mission for the second phase of the comprehensive plan to end the conflict in Gaza," it adds.

    Misir Sülh Şurasına daxil olmaqla bağlı dəvəti qəbul edib
    Египет принял приглашение Трампа войти в состав Совета мира

