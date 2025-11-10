Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package Military Parade
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package Military Parade

    Ecuador prison rioting causes at least 31 deaths

    Other countries
    • 10 November, 2025
    • 10:43
    Ecuador prison rioting causes at least 31 deaths

    A day of violent rioting at a prison in southwest Ecuador on Sunday caused the deaths of at least 31 inmates, the country's prisons agency said, Report informs via Reuters.

    Twenty-seven prisoners in port town Machala, south of Guayaquil, died due to asphyxiation and "immediate death by hanging," according to a statement shared on X by the SNAI prisons agency. There were no other details about how the prisoners died.

    Earlier Sunday, SNAI reported four deaths at the same prison in a separate incident, which was brought under control by tactical police. That riot was prompted by a reorganization of the prisoners in a new maximum security facility, the statement said.

    Ecuador has faced a wave of deadly prison riots in recent years, resulting in the deaths of hundreds of inmates. President Daniel Noboa's administration, which has pledged to take a tough stance on crime, blames the violence on rival gangs battling for dominance and territorial control.

    In September, a riot caused by gang fighting in the same prison left 14 people dead and another 14 wounded. Days later, another 17 people were killed in a prison riot in the northern city of Esmeraldas, near the border with Colombia.

    Ecuador riots
    Ekvadorda həbsxanada iğtişaş nəticəsində 30-dan çox məhbus ölüb
    В Эквадоре в тюрьме за сутки погибли более 30 заключенных

    Latest News

    12:05

    Eleven found dead in Thai-Malaysia search after Rohingya migrant boat sinks

    Other countries
    11:56
    Photo

    Azerbaijan's Victory Day celebrated in Netherlands

    Foreign policy
    11:37
    Video

    Niagara Falls illuminated in colors of Azerbaijani flag

    Foreign policy
    11:20

    Mexico to boost key state's security after Mayor's assassination

    Other countries
    11:07
    Photo

    Gala concert dedicated to 140th anniversary of Azerbaijan's Uzeyir Hajibayli held in New York

    Cultural policy
    11:06

    Japan eyes nuclear subs after US gives OK to S. Korea

    Other countries
    10:43

    Ecuador prison rioting causes at least 31 deaths

    Other countries
    10:34

    Azerbaijan imports from Türkiye grow

    Business
    10:18

    Boat with Rohingya migrants sinks off Malaysia, hundreds missing

    Other countries
    All News Feed