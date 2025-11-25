EC registers European Citizens' Initiative on EU-Israel Association Agreement

Today, the European Commission has registered the European Citizens' Initiative (ECI) entitled ‘Demand the full suspension of the EU-Israel Association Agreement in view of Israel's violations of human rights', Report informs, citing the European Commission.

Following a thorough legal analysis of its admissibility, the Commission considers that the European Citizens' Initiative fulfils the formal conditions established under the European Citizens' Initiative Regulation. The Commission has not analysed the substance of the proposals at this stage. The registration does not influence the Commission's final decision on its merits, or any potential action it may take. The Commission will make a decision on the initiative only if it collects at least 1 million signatures from EU citizens.

Following today's registration, the organisers have six months to open the 12-month period of signature collection. If an ECI receives at least one million statements of support during that time, with minimum numbers reached in at least seven Member States, the Commission is required to react, and decide what, if any, action it will take in response to the initiative, justifying its decision.

The European Citizens' Initiative was introduced with the Lisbon Treaty as an agenda-setting tool in the hands of citizens. It was officially launched in April 2012. Once formally registered, a European Citizens' Initiative allows one million citizens from at least seven EU Member States to invite the European Commission to propose legal acts in areas where it has the power to act. The conditions for admissibility are: (1) the proposed action does not manifestly fall outside the framework of the Commission's powers to submit a proposal for a legal act, (2) it is not manifestly abusive, frivolous or vexatious and (3) it is not manifestly contrary to the values of the Union.

Since the beginning of the European Citizens' Initiative, the Commission has registered 123 initiatives.

The content of the initiative only expresses the views of the organisers and can in no way be taken to reflect the views of the Commission.